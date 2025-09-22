Lewis Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 77,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.