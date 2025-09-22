Lewis Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $175.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.64. The firm has a market cap of $423.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

