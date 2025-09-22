Leslie’s Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, September 26th (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, September 26th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, September 25th.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ LESL opened at $0.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Leslie’s has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $52.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Leslie’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.35 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 60,903,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,991 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,191,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 138,650 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS increased its stake in Leslie’s by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 9,092,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 4,492,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,702,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 709,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,570,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,356,700 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

