Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 22.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $113.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average is $107.54. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.