LCX Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. LCX has a market cap of $134.89 million and $1.14 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LCX has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LCX Token Profile

LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,469,112 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

