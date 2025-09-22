LCM Capital Management Inc Sells 541 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

LCM Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6%

VWO opened at $53.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

