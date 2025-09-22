LCM Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,882 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after acquiring an additional 898,067 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $242.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $245.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.05 and a 200 day moving average of $212.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

