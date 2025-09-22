Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stock Holdings Increased by Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,190.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 612.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 510,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,849,000 after purchasing an additional 438,576 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,658.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 932.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,347,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,197 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $126.92 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

