LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 40 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Truist Financial downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.
Illinois Tool Works Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $261.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
Five stocks we like better than Illinois Tool Works
