LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,769.9% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 534,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 521,042 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $72.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $72.53.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

