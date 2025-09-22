LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $21.71 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,115 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 2.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after buying an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $182.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.69 billion, a PE ratio of 607.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.