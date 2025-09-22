LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 85.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 305.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 208.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price objective on Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.67 on Monday. Gentex Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Gentex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 16th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

