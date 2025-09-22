LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Accenture by 2,087.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.3% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 153,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.39.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5%

Accenture stock opened at $240.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.02. The company has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

