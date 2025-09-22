LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.04.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

