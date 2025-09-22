Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

KOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $393.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.26 million. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,102 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 948,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 137,179 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

