KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $148.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.