KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,720,000 after buying an additional 356,249 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,858,000 after buying an additional 557,056 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,590,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,092,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,237,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,227,000 after buying an additional 356,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,536,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:HSY opened at $190.03 on Monday. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.16.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,240. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,043,435. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

