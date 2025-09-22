KFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.22 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

