KFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 442.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $265.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.60 and a 200 day moving average of $218.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

