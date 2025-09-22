Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas Exane

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of KDP stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,038,836.88. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 447,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,825,192. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Croban grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Croban now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.