Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 550 Shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. $SPR

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Spirit Aerosystems makes up about 0.6% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Spirit Aerosystems were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 128.2% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 48.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit Aerosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Aerosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Spirit Aerosystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $38.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Aerosystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

