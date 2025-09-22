Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $428,000 Investment in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,728,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,364,000 after buying an additional 3,612,447 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 697.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 784,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 686,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 276,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,121,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 260,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.54.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.8%

PBF opened at $30.12 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.97.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.