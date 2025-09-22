Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $35,000 in TrueCar, Inc. $TRUE

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 500,804 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TrueCar by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 747,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 55,088 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.32 on Monday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.