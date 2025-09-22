Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys New Shares in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. $NREF

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE NREF opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 207.44, a current ratio of 207.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.28.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.99%.

NREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NexPoint Real Estate Finance

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.