Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 1,100 price target on the stock.

KNOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,041.67.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 866.50 on Friday. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 580 and a twelve month high of GBX 929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 762.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 734.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3,072.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

