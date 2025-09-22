Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 1,100 price target on the stock.
KNOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,041.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Kainos Group
Kainos Group Stock Down 1.9%
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.