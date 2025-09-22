Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $219,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 747.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,089 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $112,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 637.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10,137.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,179,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $108.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.