iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IWR stock opened at $96.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.