iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,076 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,697,000 after buying an additional 2,181,707 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,332,000 after buying an additional 1,029,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,248,000 after acquiring an additional 569,914 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

