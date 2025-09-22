iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWF opened at $468.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $469.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

