iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Stake Cut by Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

