iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Friday Financial purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance
BATS:VLUE opened at $123.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
