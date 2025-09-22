iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 77,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 73,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.