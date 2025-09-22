iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $100,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923,688 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after buying an additional 251,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after buying an additional 288,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after buying an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

