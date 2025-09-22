iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Holdings Boosted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after purchasing an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after buying an additional 258,589 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after buying an additional 1,668,799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,248,000 after buying an additional 1,232,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 24.5%

IEFA opened at $86.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.