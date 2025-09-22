iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $249,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $22,319,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.96 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

