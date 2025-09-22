IronOak Wealth LLC. Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,581,955,000 after buying an additional 1,771,982 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,244,000 after purchasing an additional 372,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,126,000 after buying an additional 2,594,184 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,582,614 shares of company stock worth $983,487,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $149.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $156.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.