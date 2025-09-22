IronOak Wealth LLC. Makes New Investment in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 261.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $205.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.63 and its 200-day moving average is $200.52. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $214.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.47.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

