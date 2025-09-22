IronOak Wealth LLC. Invests $1.70 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Dell Technologies comprises 1.7% of IronOak Wealth LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after buying an additional 1,145,658 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,657,000 after purchasing an additional 931,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 18,732.9% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 781,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,188,000 after acquiring an additional 776,853 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,693,392 shares of company stock worth $1,568,257,000. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $132.20 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $147.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

