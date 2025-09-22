IronOak Wealth LLC. Invests $1.14 Million in CrowdStrike $CRWD

IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,741 shares of company stock valued at $47,456,437 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Susquehanna increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $502.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -422.31, a P/E/G ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $272.67 and a one year high of $517.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

