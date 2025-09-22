Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.08 and last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 26009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $847.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

