Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Stock Holdings Cut by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 69.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 343.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,853,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

QQQM opened at $246.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.73. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $247.04.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

