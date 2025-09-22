Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 2.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Intuit Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $687.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

