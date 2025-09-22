International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 443,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after buying an additional 42,557 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $267.19 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.31.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

