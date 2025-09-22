International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $267.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.31. The company has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

