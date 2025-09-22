Insider Buying: The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) CEO Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) CEO Alison Lewis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 19th, Alison Lewis acquired 44,895 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $67,342.50.

HAIN traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $1.66. 883,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $149.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.The business had revenue of $363.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 992,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 35,023 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

