Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IKT opened at $1.64 on Friday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company’s product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.