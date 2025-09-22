Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IKT opened at $1.64 on Friday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.20.
