Ingenta (LON:ING) Shares Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.50 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 77.60 ($1.05). Approximately 125,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 25,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.93).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.09. The company has a market cap of £11.15 million, a P/E ratio of 893.60 and a beta of 0.16.

Ingenta (LON:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 5.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingenta had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingenta plc will post 9.620462 EPS for the current year.

Ingenta provides mission critical software designed to solve the unique problems faced by information and content providers. We tailor our suite of industry-specific technology products to create robust solutions to digitally distribute content and to manage our customers IP and content requirements.

