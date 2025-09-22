Harrington Investments INC Sells 65 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Harrington Investments INC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $438.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.43. The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

