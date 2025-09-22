Harrington Investments INC Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

