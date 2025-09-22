Harrington Investments INC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Harrington Investments INC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 127,583 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $59.65 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $171.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

